FO official Asma’s death condoled

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan to France in a meeting held in Paris condoled the untimely and sad demise of Syeda Fatimee, Assistant Director Ministry of Foreign Affair, Pakistan and her husband in Hunza Pakistan.

According to a message reaching here on Tuesday, heartfelt sympathies and condolences were also conveyed to the members of the bereaved family and prayed were offered to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.