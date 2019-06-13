LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):Tayyab Aslam, Zahir Shah, Ammad Fareed and Danish Atlas Khan breezed into the quarter finals of the FMC International Men Squash Championship after winning their respective ties here on Thursday at Punjab Squash Association complex.

Eight seed Danish Atlas caused the biggest upset of the day when he outclassed second seed Asim Khan by 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in 31 minutes.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam faced no difficulty in making short work of Khawaja Adil Maqbool with ease and comfort with a score line of 11/3, 11/7, 11/5 in just 22 minutes.