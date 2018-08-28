FM writes letter to OIC Secretary General on issue of blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that after

passage of the resolution in Senate on blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

(PBUH) on Monday, he wrote letters to Secretary General Organization of Islamic

Cooperation (OIC) asking him to call meeting of the permanent representatives

of OIC based in Jeddah.

Speaking in the Senate here, he said if steps were not taken

against blasphemy it would ignite religious extremism. The cabinet in the first

meeting expressed its anger and grief on the issue of blasphemy and the Dutch

ambassador was called to the Foreign Office to make him aware of the situation,

he added.

Letters were also written to the six member countries of OIC, he told.

Shah Mehmood said he would raise the issue at OIC forum during

the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.

The minister said previously after incidents of blasphemy, OIC

warned of blockade of goods of countries where blasphemy was being committed

and that sent a message to those countries.

He said the issue would be raised with the European Union as

well, adding he was conveyed by PTA that it blocked 32,000 websites and links

posting blasphemous material.

He said Dutch Foreign Minister was likely to contact him and he

would convey feelings of people of Pakistan and representatives of Parliament.

Freedom of speech and expression had its limits and the west

also set the limit by not allowing people to distort events of the holocaust,

he said adding no civilized society allowed limitless freedom as happened in

the case of language used against women that led to feminist movement.

He said mistreatment of Muslims in Myanmar was seen by the world

and the champions of human rights.

He assured that Pakistan’s sympathy was with the Muslim refugees

in Myanmar, as it was a humanitarian issue.

The minister said the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was

evident before everybody as human rights were being violated.

He said India needed to revisit its policy in Occupied Kashmir

as a genuine movement was continuing in the valley against Indian oppression.

“I will continue to raise the issue as is the demand of the members

of the Senate and people of Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan was facing a water crisis and the issue became

grave due to negligence of the previous government, adding availability of

water was critical for Pakistan’s economy and agriculture.

Quresi said India and Pakistani experts should sit together to

resolve the issue in line with international agreements and practices.

The government would do its utmost to advance the viewpoint of

Pakistan, he added.

The minister said Pakistan was on the grey list of Financial

Action Task Force (FATF) and there was concern that it might be moved to the

black list.

He said he was certain that the international community would

understand position of Pakistan, adding terror financing and terrorism were

interlinked and the menace had cost lives of thousands of Pakistanis.

Senator Maula Bux Chandio raised the issue of imposition of

taxes by those using Indus Super highway in Sindh and the seizure of land by

authorities along the highway. The deputy chairman Senate referred the matter to the relevant committee.