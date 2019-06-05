ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday felicitated the nation and the Pakistani community living abroad on Eid-ul-Fitr, saying the day reiterates the message of unity and brotherhood.

“Eid gives us an opportunity to care for the needy, promote the message of brotherhood and pray for the prosperity of our beloved country,” the foreign minister said in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The foreign minister prayed that may this Eid become a source of peace for the Muslims across the globe and in Pakistan.