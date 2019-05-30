ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to send its fact-finding mission to Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) to investigate the gross human rights violations.

Addressing at the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Jeddah, he stressed an inquiry by OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) to look into continuous incidents of extrajudicial killings, detentions and rape by Indian security forces in the IoK.

Qureshi’s demand came as he mentioned an earlier report by United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) that called for formation of Commission of Inquiry to objectively analyze the ongoing abuses in the IoK and to fix responsibility.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who is in Saudi Arabia to participate in OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, said “We expect the OIC Contact Group to unequivocally reaffirm its abiding support for the Kashmiris and their struggle for self-determination”.