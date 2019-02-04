FM to highlight Kashmir issue in Kashmir Conference London

MULTAN, Feb 4 (APP)::PTI Member National Assembly and former speaker national assembly Syed Fakhar Imam said on Monday the Foreign Minister would highlight the Kashmir issue during his address at “Kashmir Conference” being organized at house of commons in London.

Addressing a conference on Kashmir organized by Young Pakistanis Organization here at Govt Civil Lines College, Syed Fakhar Imam said that India had always escaped from dialogues on the Kashmir issue. He urged the United Nations to play its due role in stopping of atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir.