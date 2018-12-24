FM Qureshi reiterates Pak commitment to regional peace

MULTAN, Dec 24 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace
for diversion of resources to development and prosperity.
He expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Deputy Attorney General Mahr Zameer Hussain Sandhal near Head Muhammadwala here late Sunday night.