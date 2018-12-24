MULTAN, Dec 24 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace
for diversion of resources to development and prosperity.
He expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Deputy Attorney General Mahr Zameer Hussain Sandhal near Head Muhammadwala here late Sunday night.
FM Qureshi reiterates Pak commitment to regional peace
MULTAN, Dec 24 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace