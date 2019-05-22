ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the meeting of Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, security situation in the region and other important issues of mutual interests, said a foreign office statement here.

FM Qureshi said that China was Pakistan’s dearest friend and strongest ally. Pak-China friendship was a cornerstone of country’s regional foreign policy.

“Whether its matter of Pakistan’s national security or regional peace and stability, China has always played its significant role”, he said.Shah Mehmood congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful holding of the second belt and Road Forum.

Chinese foreign minister was of the view that success of this forum was evident of international community’s confidence in China’s policies.

Foreign Minister also congratulated his counterpart on the 70th anniversary of China’s Republic day.