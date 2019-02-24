FM Qureshi felicitates newly-elected HCBA Multan body

MULTAN, Feb 24 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has congratulated newly-elected body of High Court Bar Association Multan.

In a letter to newly elected President HCBA Multan Malik Haider Usman and General Secretary Arshad Waqas Chhijra, he said that bar associations always played key role for rule of law, survival of democracy and provision of justice to people.