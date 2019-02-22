FM Qureshi draws attention of UNSC President towards Indian threats to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mamhmood Qureshi Friday drew the attention of the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) towards the deteriorating situation in the region resulting from Indian belligerence and threats of use of force against Pakistan, in the wake of Pulwama attack.

The Foreign Minister in a letter addressed to the President of UNSC gave an account of how India within moments of the February 14, Pulwama attack began accusing Pakistan and started threatening retributive action.