ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was on a tour to regional countries, held discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, China on Tuesday.
“Bilateral and regional issues, especially peace in Afghanistan were discussed,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.
FM Qureshi, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in Beijing
