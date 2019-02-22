FM Qureshi calls UAE counterpart, briefs situation after Pulwama incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday called his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the evolving regional and international situation.

The Foreign Minister during the telephonic conversation stated that he was looking forward to his upcoming visit to UAE for the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFM), a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

Briefing the UAE Foreign Minister on the situation after the Pulwama incident, the Foreign Minister stressed that in spite of baseless Indian allegations and the aggressive rhetoric emanating from India, in a spirit of constructive engagement Pakistan has offered cooperation in investigating the incident and asked India to share any actionable evidence in this regard.

Pakistan desires a peaceful neighbourhood, but would retaliate against any Indian adventurism, he added.

Appreciating Pakistan’s position, the UAE Foreign Minister stated that he was looking forward to meeting the Foreign Minister at the OIC CFM.