FM Qureshi addresses intl conference on J&K in British parliament; urges for immediate cessation of atrocities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemning the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has urged for an immediate cessation of atrocities.

He was addressing an International Conference on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) held at the British Parliament on Monday, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday said.

Rehman Chishti MP and Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan hosted the Conference.