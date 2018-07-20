ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon Friday received Former president of Nigeria and Head of Commonwealth Observation Group General (retd) Abdul Salami AbuBakar here at the Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan has a tradition of welcoming international election observation missions, a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The matters relating to upcoming elections were discussed.
FM, head of Commonwealth observation group discuss elections matters
