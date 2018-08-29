FM for stronger trade, economic ties with Britain

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday called for the need to promote trade and economic linkages and greater people to people contacts with the United Kingdom.

Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew who called on him at his office, the Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral cooperation.

The High Commissioner congratulated the Foreign Minister on assuming the office and expressed desire of his government to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, peace and security, and development cooperation.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the role being played by the Department for International Development (DFID) in providing assistance in health and education sectors.