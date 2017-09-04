FM expresses deep anguish at ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday expressed deep anguish at the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

He emphasized that the plight of the Rohingya Muslims was a challenge to the conscience of the international community, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

In this context, the Foreign Minister supported:

OIC’s position condemning the renewed violence affecting the Rohingya Muslim minority resulting in thousands fleeing their homes as well as the systematic and organized destruction of their villages and homes.

Call by the OIC-IPHRC for immediate and effective action to bring an end to all human-rights violations against innocent and unarmed Rohingya Muslim population.

The recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission to address the issues of citizenship, freedom of movement, internally displaced persons, unhindered humanitarian and media access, provision of education, health, and other development requirements as well as urgent and sustained action to prevent violence, maintain peace, foster

reconciliation and offer a sense of hope to the Rohingya Muslims.

The Foreign Minister said that violence and serious human right violations of the Rohingya Muslims as well as violation of international humanitarian law, is deplorable.

He also expressed concern over the spread of hate speech and incitement to violence, discrimination and prejudice against Muslims and members of national ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities.

He called for effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence, providing security to all and upholding the rights of each individual to live and move without fear and discrimination.

The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s constant support for oppressed Muslim populations including in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Palestine, and the Rohingya Muslims.

Pakistan supported the implementation of the Resolution on the situation of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers earlier this year that, inter alia, calls upon OIC member states to alleviate the suffering and hardship of the Rohingya Muslim minority by providing humanitarian assistance in the spirit of Islamic solidarity, he added.

Pakistan is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya Muslims to alleviate their suffering, the Foreign Minister said.