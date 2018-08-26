FM expresses condolences over death of senator McCain

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed deep and heartfelt condolences on the passing away of US senator John McCain.

“Thoughts and prayers of the people of Pakistan are with the family and friends of Senator McCain. He will be greatly missed in Pakistan,” Foreign office in a press release Sunday quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Qureshi further said senator John McCain had an illustrious military and public service career and was admired across the spectrum of US politics as a man of integrity and a champion of civility.

As chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Senator McCain always stood for strong Pakistan-US relations and a cooperative approach for promoting peace and building stability in the region, he added.