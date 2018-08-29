FM conveys Pakistan’s concerns to Dutch counterpart over blasphemous cartoons

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on phone and conveyed Pakistan’s concerns over the blasphemous caricature competition by the Dutch Islamophobe parliamentarian Greet Wilders.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in his telephone call Tuesday, expressed the deepest concern on the holding of abominable and sacrilegious competition by the Party of Freedom (PVV) leader Greet Wilders.

“This deliberate effort under the pretext of freedom of expression is of great concern to the Muslims across the world. Such acts must be prevented as they spread hate and intolerance in societies,” the minister said according to a statement issued by he Foreign Office here on Wednesday.

The Dutch Foreign Minister said it was an individual’s act and his government was neither associated nor supporting the competition.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together and coordinate in the matter, the statement said