FM briefs Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Pakistan’s efforts to highlight gross HR villations by India in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday spoke with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference on phone.

The Foreign Minister briefed him on the efforts of the government of Pakistan to highlight the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In this context, he mentioned the June 2018, Report issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the APPKG report of the UK Parliament.

He also emphasized that India should permit the visit of the Commission of Inquiry, as envisaged in both Reports, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.