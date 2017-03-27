Flower show continues at Racecourse Park

LAHORE, Mar 27 (APP): A large number of people are visiting Jillani

Park, commonly known as Racecourse Park, daily to enjoy themselves with the Flower Show currently under way there.

The visitors of the 7 days long event, ending on Thursday, believe that

the beautiful sight and fragrance of flowers help people get rid of bad memories of blasts and a sense of fear among them.

Talking to APP, visitors praised the government for holding the event in the city to welcome the spring season.

“Our family is here to enjoy various kinds of flowers in this show and we feel it as a blessing from the nature,” said Mrs Naila Mashhood, a visitor.

The show has filled the environment with joy, and everybody seems happy here, said Nadeem Ahmed, a young boy, roaming around along with a group of friends.

“Making selfies with flowers and sharing them with others will be our contribution to promotion of love and beauty in the country,” he added.

The visitors including a newly-wed couple expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made at the park.

A senior official of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) said

that more than 170 kinds of flowers were on display at the exhibition. He said that the PHA had specially designed flower show this year to attract maximum people.