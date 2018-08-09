Floral show to mark Independence Day in London

LONDON Aug 09 (APP):A floral show will be held at Pakistan High Commission here on Friday (Aug 10) to celebrate the Independence Day.

The show, being organized by Floral Art Society of Pakistan in collaboration with the high commission, will be inaugurated by Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sahebzada Ahmed Khan at the premises of the high commission.

A large number of Pakistani families and British people are expected to attend the show.

Pakistan has a rich history of love for flowers. The overarching principle of Floral Art Society of Pakistan is to promote peace and spirituality through the beauty of flowers, as flowers in Pakistan are given as a symbol of peace as well as conventional sympathy.

Flowers are also used at wedding ceremonies and other happy occasions.