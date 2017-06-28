Flashfloods in upper Balochistan as lightning kills one in Dera Bugti

QUETTA, June 28 (APP): Torrential rains coupled with thunderstorm

on Wednesday flooded streams in upper areas of Balochistan and

inundating Karachi-Khuzdar Road in Wingo area leaving hundreds of

passengers stranded as a person died and 11 injured as lightening

struck a house in Dera Bugti.

Rain with strong windstorm, which started in Bolan, Chaghi, Kohlu,

Dera Bugti, Kalat and other upper areas of the province on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday causing flashflood in nullahs and streams and inundating low lying areas.

Many villages in Kohlu areas were inundated due to the heavy rain.

Karachi-Khuzdar Road near Wingo area of Khuzdar district was also

inundated due to which a large number of vehicles were trapped.

Hundered of passengers and picnickers were rendered stranded there.

According to Dera Bugti administration, a person Zar Khan was

killed and 11 others, including children, as lightening struck the

house of Khair Muhammad Nothani Bugti in Pirkoh area.

The injured, including Mir Haji Lal Khan, Jamishair, Farid, Khair Muhammad, Sadam, Gull Shair, Noos Khan, Murid and a woman Sulay.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) imposed

emergency and cancelled leaves of its employees in the wake of

heavy rains and flashfloods.

Meanwhile, Blochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri

has directed the Commissioner Kalat divison to take immediate steps

for rescuing the people trapped due to flashfloods and rain. He

also directed the admisinistration to restore the affected roads

for traffic, besides arranging food for the victims.

According to a Quetta Electric Supply Corportaion spokesman,

power supply to five districts, including the provincial capital,

was affected due to falling of a tower of 220-kv transmisssion line

between Quetta and Sibbi. However, the power supply to the affected

areas was restored through alternate sources, he added.

The tower was fallen on Tuesday due to heavy rainstorm. Repair work

of the tower, the spokesman said, would be undertaken after security

clearance, which would help restore routine electric supply to

the affected districts of Quetta, Pashin, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung,

Naushiki, and Dalbadin.