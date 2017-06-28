Flash flood washed away roads, cutting off link between two villages from DHQs Mastuj

PESHAWAR, June 28 (APP): Flash flood washed away 1500 feet of road linking two villages Union Council Yarkhoon and Union Council Anauch with District Headquarter Mastuj on Wednesday, resultantly more than 1000 families were stranded and would face food shortage, medicines etc.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office Chitral and spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Latif Ur Rehman two villages Yarkhoon and Broghil, having more than 1000 families populations, were stranded due cutting off road link from DHQs Mastuj that washed away by flash flood.

He said the communities would also face food grain shortage. He said the District Food Controller Chitral has also dispatched 150 bags of wheat grain to the area while District Headquarter Chitral has dispatched medicines in sufficient quantity to the both the villages. The Deputy Commissioner has also directed C&W Department to open the pedestrian route for the commuters.

District Food Controller has been directed by Deputy Commissioner Chitral to dispatch 400 bags of wheat grain to the area to avoid shortage of food.

Moreover, an avalanche damaged Chitral-Dir road at the second turning of Lawari Chitral side, due to which traffic from both the sides have been stopped in order to avoid any trouble to the tourists, National Highway Authority has been directed to mobilize heavy machineries to open the blockade.

When contacted on phone Deputy Commissioner Chitral Shahab Hamid Yousafzai informed that they have taken all precautionary measure to maximize the hardship of the people of both the villages.

He also confirmed that more than 1000 families were stranded in the area due to cutting off road link and also sent sufficient of food to the area to avoid any shortage of food grain. He said the people of the area have been informed about any short of flash flood and the ice is starting melting.

“The people of the Brogil are mostly scattered living so it certainly very difficult to inform one by one and house to house basis so through load speaker information have been passed,” he added.

He said the Food Controller of Chitral has been directed to pass on food to the area besides a pedestrian route for the commuters have been developed only to establish link between Yarkhoon and Broghil with District Headquarter Mastuj.

He said with the grace of Almighty Allah, the situation is now under control and all the admiration is on high alert to deal with any untoward incident. He said work on the opening of Chitral-Dir is also in progress and soon it would be opened for traffic.