Flag hoisting at Pakistan High Commission on March 23

LONDON, March 21 (APP):Like every year, Pakistan High Commission London will mark Pakistan day on March 23 in a

befitting manner.

According to a statement issued by the High Commission here Wednesday, in connection with Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremony, all arrangements have been finalized and the event will be held

at the Pakistan High Commission, on March 23, at 9:45 a.m.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, on the occasion will hoist the Pakistani flag.

The High Commissioner has also invited the members of the Pakistani community, British friends

of Pakistan and representatives of media to attend the ceremony and be part of the celebration.

On this occasion, local singers will present popular national songs, and traditional Pakistani

brunch will also be served to the guests.

Like every year, a large number of Pakistani diaspora belonging to different walks of life is

expected to attend this auspicious occasion, the High Commission statement said.