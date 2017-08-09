Flag hoisting ceremony to be held at Parliament House: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani
on Wednesday said a flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the
Parliament House on Independence Day.
He made this formal announcement on Wednesday during first
sitting of 265th session of Senate.
The chairman said he had made a request to the prime
minister to shift the flag hoisting ceremony on the Independence
Day to the Parliament House.
This request, he said, had been acceded to by the prime
minister and he had issued directions to the quarters concerned to
make the arrangements subject to weather conditions.
