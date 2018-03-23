Flag hoisting ceremony held in Tokyo to mark National Day

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP):An impressive ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo to commemorate the 78th anniversary of National Day of Pakistan.

Ambassador Asad M Khan hoisted the National Flag while the audience recited the National Anthem of Pakistan, a message received here Friday said.

The ambassador read the messages of president and prime minister of Pakistan. The messages urged the countrymen to follow the teachings and principles laid down by the founding fathers so as to make Pakistan a lively and determined nation for the stability and supremacy of the homeland.

The message further emphasized upon making a firm commitment to adhere to the national objectives and goals besides promoting love and harmony to secure the future of the nation.

The ambassador in his speech stressed that the spirit of unity, harmony and sacrifice showed during the Pakistan Movement need to be continued with the same zeal so that Pakistan progresses on the path of prosperity and development.

Khan lauded the efforts of the Pakistani community who is significantly contributing towards the progress of both Japan and Pakistan.

He said the embassy with the collaboration of the Pakistani community would work together to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan in all fields.

The ambassador also thanked the community for its active participation in the National Day reception.