Flag hoisting ceremony held in Brussels, Luxembourg, Belgium to mark the 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): To mark Pakistan’s 70th anniversary of

Independence, Pakistani community in Belgium and Luxembourg participated in large numbers at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg

Mrs Naghmana A. Hashmi raised the flag with national anthem played in the background, said a press release.

Messages of President and Prime Minister were read out by Deputy Head

of Mission Mr. Asif Memon and Minister Economic Mr Omar Hameed, respectively.

In her address Ambassador Hashmi paid tributes to the leadership of

Quaid-I-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who led Muslims of Sub-Continent in their struggle for an independent home land.

Referring to the huge sacrifices made by the Muslims of Sub-continent

for their independence and those of civilians and armed forces of Pakistan in past few decades, Ambassador Hashmi called upon young people to build up nation through hard work and unity among ranks and files.

The spirit of unity irrespective of cast and creed was the greatest

need of the hour, she asserted.

Poetess Dr Nikhat Iftikhar who had specially flown from the UK

rendered poetry recitation on Pakistan and Kashmir. Whereas Farah Khan and a group of students from Ghent led by SabaKazmi presented national songs.

Community members from different cities of Belgium including Brussels,

Ghent, Liege and Leuven as well as Luxembourg participated in the event with full fervor.

Children dressed up in green and white presented national songs.

Certificates and prizes were distributed among the participants of

national songs and Quiz competition.