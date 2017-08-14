Flag hoisting ceremony held at PHC in New Delhi on 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): A Flag hoisting ceremony on Monday was held

at Pakistan High Commission (PHC), New Delhi to celebrate 70th Independence Day of

the country. The day was celebrated by the participants with national spirit and

enthusiasm.

The Pakistan’s flag was raised by Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider

Shah at an impressive ceremony held on the Chancery’s lush green lawns,a message

received here form New Delhi said.

Syed Haider Shah, Acting High Commissioner read out the Independence

Day messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A female student of Pakistan High Commission School, Ms. Iman Sarwar

delivered a speech, while other students of the School

presented national songs and tableaus.

Mrs. Palwasha Haider, the wife of Acting High Commissioner, gave away

prizes and gifts to teachers and children of the school.

In the end, Acting High Commissioner also performed the cake cutting

ceremony of 70th Anniversary.