Flag hoisting at Pakistan High Commission to be held on August 14

LONDON, Aug 12 (APP):Like every year, Pakistan High Commission London will mark Pakistan’s 71st Independence day on August 14 in a national spirit and a befitting manner.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London , all arrangements have been finalized for Pakistan Independence Day’s flag hosting ceremony.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), on the occasion will hoist the Pakistani flag.

This year Pakistan Independence Day is being celebrated after the successful

and historic general election of July 2018.

The High Commissioner has also invited the members of the Pakistani community, British friends of Pakistan and representatives of media to attend the ceremony and be part of the celebration.

He has also specially invited the British Pakistani youth and children to participate in the national event in a large number.

On the occasion, the messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan will also read out.

Local singers will present popular national songs, and traditional Pakistani brunch will also be served to the guests.

Like every year, a large number of Pakistani diaspora belonging to different walks of life is expected to attend this auspicious occasion .