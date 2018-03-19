FJWU, Indonesian Embassy organizes “Batik Workshop”

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):A two-day ‘Batik’ Workshop commenced at the Department of Fine Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University

(FJWU), organized by FJWU in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy.

Counselor of Indonesian Embassy Deny Tri Basuki was the chief gueests in opening ceremony of

two-day event. While Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Dean of Science and Technology and Dr. Suriyya Choudary

department incharge of Fine Arts was guest of honors on the occasion, said a press release.

In the opening ceremony, a documentary related to “Indonesia” and also “Batik documentary” was

also screened.

The workshop was aimed at introducing about Batik technique.

On behalf of Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Dr. Uzaira Rafique welcomed Deny

Tri Basuki and said Fatima Jinnah women university, is the first Pakistani women university and

it was an honour that Indonesian Embassy gave an opportunity to work with them.

Deny Tri Basuki informed about “ Batik workshop” and thanked Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr.

Samina Amin Qadir for giving Indonesian Embassy a chance for this wonderful workshop.

At the end of opening ceremony Dr. Uzaira Rafique and Dr. Suriyya Choudary presented

Souvenirs to Deny Tri Basuki.