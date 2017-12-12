FJWU arranges ground breaking ceremony of First Women Squash Court

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Tuesday arranged the ground breaking ceremony of first women squash

court.

Chairperson Steering Committee, Sports Sector Development Punjab, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurated the

ground breaking ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Professor. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir gave a warm welcome to the chief guest Muhammad Hanif

Abbasi and appreciated the efforts of Punjab government sports department for promotion of sports activities.

Addressing the audience, she said that this first women squash court is the grand gift from the government to the university. She also thanked the Chairperson steering committee Muhammad Hanif Abbasi to make the dream into reality.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that this first women squash court is aimed at

facilitating not only the students of FJWU but also women from all over the country can join this court

in summer camps.

He further announced that squash court will be completed within two months and promised to make the

volley ball and basketball court in 2018, “we always tried to build a favorable atmosphere for participation

of students in sports activities,” he added.

A large number of faculty members of different departments, Chairperson Sport’s committee Registrar,

staff and students attended the ceremony.