Five workers die as Shipbreaking catches fire in Gadani

LASBELLA, Jan 9 (APP): At least five laborers died and several others received injuries when Gadani Shipbreaking yard caught fire in Lasbella district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard was parked at Plat No 60 after getting fault as it suddenly engulfed fire.

About 25 laborers were working inside the ship where three of them received burn to death on the spot two of them succumbed to their injuries on way to nearby hospital.

Six workers went on missing and 11 of them jumped into Sea from the Ship for saving their lives.

The rescue teams were busy to recover missing laborers.

The bodies and the injured workers have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Syed Zulfiqar Shah Hashmi arrested the

owner and Shipbreaker Association of Chairman Dewan Rizwan Farooqi and registered a

case against him in this regard after the incident.

Further investigation was underway.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri took

notice of the incident and directed related authorities to report him in this regard.