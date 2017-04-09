Five terrorists killed, security personnel embrace Shahadat in IBO near DG Khan

RAWALPINDI, April 09 (APP): Following an on-going Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the remote part of Dera Ghazi Khan, five terrorists have been killed while a security personnel embraced Shahdat.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Sunday, in sequel to Operation Radd ul Fasaad (RUF), Pakistan Rangers started special IBO in the area of Chhera Thal, 40 km South West of Fort Manro, in the early hours and was continuing till the mid day.

During trade of fire, Seapoy Kamran embraced Shahadat while Deputy Suprintendent Rangers Haroon got injured who was evacuated to CMH Multan.