ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Five terrorists were killed in a joint intelligence based operation (IBO), conducted by Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in Hayatabad Phase-VII, Peshawar against a terrorist hideout.

According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the operation started last night in which five terrorists were killed in exchange of fire.

An ASI Qamar Alam embraced Shahadat, while an officer and a soldier got injured. Funeral prayer of Shaheed ASI was held in Peshawar.