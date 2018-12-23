Five-star hotels to be constructed to attract Chinese tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan: GB BOI

BEIJING, Dec 23 (APP):Vice Chairman, Board of Investment, Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nazeem-ul-Ameen has said that the construction of
five-star hotels would soon be started to attract more foreign and domestic tourists particularly the Chinese visitors in the scenic areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The commercial and political attachés from the Chinese Embassy, Islamabad recently visited Hunza to examine the current facilities for the Chinese tourists.
