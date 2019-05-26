RAWALPINDI, May 26 (APP):A group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning, causing injuries to five soldiers of Pakistan Army.

According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aim of attack at the check post was to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator, arrested the other day.

“Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” the ISPR said.

“Due to firing of the group 5 Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire 3 individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured. All injured evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment,” the ISPR added.

The ISPR also said that Ali Wazir along with eight individuals was arrested, while Mohsin Javed was at large after inciting the crowd.