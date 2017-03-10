Five players of Dar academy named in Pak Jr hockey team

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): Five players of Dar Hockey Academy, the great

conveyor belt of hockey talent have been named in the Pakistan junior hockey team for the coming tour to New Zealand and Australia later this month.

Dar HA boys in the side are Waqar Younis (goal keeper), Adeel Latif,

Awais Arshad, Ali Aziz and Hammad Anjum, said a spokesman of Dar academy while taking to APP here on Friday.

Two other academy players, Asif Haneef and Zulqarnain are among the

standbys, he said “Hammad Anjum, a recent discovery, was spotted by the academy scouts in Chichawatni, district Sahiwal. The tall forward made his first overseas tour with the Dar HA colts to Malaysia a few months back, where he performed outstandingly”, he added.

The national junior side would play four tests in New Zealand, against

the hosts junior team.

From New Zealand, they would move to Australia where Pakistan juniors will participate in the very competitive Australian National Junior Championships in Hobart.