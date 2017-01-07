Five persons including a woman killed in accident

JAMSHORO, Jan 7 (APP): Five persons including a woman, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between ambulance and a truck near Manjhand city of district Jamshoro on late Friday night.

According to the reports, an ambulance, carrying a patient heading towards Karachi from Mehar, collided with a truck resulting in death of 5 people, identified as Iamam Zadi Birohi, 35, Azhar Ali, 14, Abdul Hai, 42, ambulance driver Bashir Ahmad Babar and Maqsood while patient Abdul Gafoor and his relative Abdul Ghani received serious injuries.

Dead bodies and the injured persons were immediately taken to Taluka hospital Manjhand and then shifted to Hyderabad hospital for further treatment.

Police has registered a case and started investigation of the incident.