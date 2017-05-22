Five peace committee members martyred in Khyber Agency blast

PESHAWAR, May 22 (APP): At least five members of a local peace committee including a levy personnel were killed when their vehicle was attacked with a remote controlled explosive device in Tirah valley of Bara tehsil in Khyber Agency on Monday.

According to Political authorities, Aka Khel peace committee was attacked near Dars Jumaat.

Commander Zar Wali, Noor Khan, Hamid Khan, Ameer Nawaz and levy

personnel Abdul Mannan were martyred on the spot. The vehicle was damaged as a result of the blast.

The security forces and Khyber Levies rushed to the site and started

search operation to arrest the perpetrators.