Five new discoveries to produce 70 mmcfd gas, 636 bpd oil initially

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Oil and gas Exploration and Production

(E&P) companies, operating in different potential areas of the country, made five new discoveries during the last four months that would initially produce 70 mmcfd gas and 636 bpd oil, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said on Friday.

“Interestingly, all these discoveries have been made in Sindh province, out of which, two were made by OGDCL and one each MPCL, OMV and

PPL,” they told APP.

They said the government was making all-out efforts to further

accelerate oil and gas exploration and production activities in potential areas to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

Answering a question, the sources said Pakistan witnessed an increase

of 79 percent in oil and gas exploration activities during the last four years of current

government as compared to corresponding period of the previous government.

In its stride to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, the

present government took a number of initiatives which resulted in drilling of 179

exploratory wells and 194 appraisal/development wells.

“Subsequently, E&P companies made 98 new oil and gas discoveries

with 40 percent success rate,” they said.