Five more sons of soil embrace martyrdom during election duty: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 26 (APP):Five more sons of soil have embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) while serving the

nation during elections duty, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Vehicle after delivering election material at

NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more

sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty”, the DG ISPR added.