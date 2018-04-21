Five militants killed, 29 facilitators arrested in Dera Bugti operation: Sarafarz Bugti

QUETTA, Apr 21 (APP)::Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Saturday said five militants of an outlawed organization were killed and 29 suspected facilitators arrested in an operation by Frontier Corps (FC) in hilly areas of Bamboo Top in Dera Bugti district.

Addressing a press conference along with Commissioner Dera Bugti Javed Nabi Khosa and senior FC officers here, he said the personnel of FC had cleared Bamboo Top of the terrorists after a successful operation, in which huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered.

Due to the efforts of FC, the back of terrorists in Dera Bugti and surrounding areas had been broken and with the cooperation of people, the rest of the militants would also be eliminated, he added.

On the occasion, more than 20 rebels also surrendered to the security forces, who were handed over the national flag by the home minister..

Bugti offered the self-exiled Baloch persons living abroad to join the national mainstream as they would be welcomed, otherwise they would be eliminated.

He said the provincial government in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies had under a strategy forced the miscreants to flee from urban areas to hills and now under the peaceful Balochistan package, they were being included in the national mainstream.