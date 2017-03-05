Five-layer security: Rangers take security control of Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): Unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at the Gaddafi Stadium, which have never been seen.

Talking to APP, a senior PCB official said that the security of Gaddafi Stadium has been handed over to Rangers.

“Four companies of Rangers will perform duty till the final match on Sunday night,” he said.

For the first-time ever, a five-layer security is being provided to the two domestic teams which will also feature four foreign cricketers each, the official informed.

He said that the army personnel, rangers and police officials have completely cordoned off the area and their vehicles were frequently patrolling the area around stadium.

Meanwhile, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has deployed its four mobile database vans in the stadium to check any fake CNICs then and there.

A temporary 25-bed hospital has also been set up at the National Hockey Stadium, adjacent to the Gaddafi Stadium, to meet any medical emergency. It will be working 24 hours.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Najam Ahamd Shah has directed all teaching hospitals, autonomous medical institutions and specialised healthcare institutes to remain on high alert in connection with the PSL final match.

According to a Punjab Health Department official, the SH&ME secretary had warned all hospital heads that no leniency would be tolerated in connection with arrangements during the PSL final match.