Five killed, three unconscious after consuming toxic liquor

PESHAWAR, Jan 4 (APP): At least five persons were killed and three

others fell unconscious after consuming toxic liquor here on Wednesday.

Pishtakhara police said the condition of five persons named Qaiser, Raja, Riaz, Victor and Kamal, resident of Gul Burg and Swati

Pattack deteriorated after consuming toxic liquor and died at the hospital.

Police said condition of three other victims was stated to be critical

and were being treated at a local hospital.

SP Cantonment Malik Imran told journalists that crackdown against

elements involved in sale of poisonous liquor has been intensified and two persons arrested in this connection. He said investigation into the incident was underway.

The bodies were handed over to the victims’ families after medical

examination. The family members of the deceased protested and demanded PTI government to impose complete ban on the sale of contaminated liquor.