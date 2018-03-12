Five killed as helicopter crashes into New York East River

NEW YORK, Mar 12 (APP):A helicopter chartered for a photo shoot plunged into New York East River Sunday night, killing all five of its passengers in a crash that was caught on video.

The pilot escaped alive and emerged from the frigid water desperately yelling for help after the 11-minute flight.

Footage of the deadly incident, which was posted on social media before the deaths were confirmed, showed the copter progressively losing altitude until it slammed into the water, bounced and tilted over.

For a few seconds, the rotors sliced into the water until the helicopter went under with six people, including the pilot, still trapped inside.

“There were six people on the helicopter,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.

“The pilot freed himself. The other five did not. The police, fire divers entered the water and removed the other five.”

The fire department responded within five minutes, the commissioner said.

An investigation has been launched.