Five killed, 13 injured in blast

QUETTA, June 23 (APP): At least five people were killed while 13 others

sustained injuries in a blast on Gulistan Road area of the provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the blast took place beside Inspector General Police Office. The bodies and injured were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital where an emergency has been declared.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire

area. However, the intensity of blast is yet to be determined.

Further investigation was underway.