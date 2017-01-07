Five injured of Gas leakage blast in city

PESHAWAR, Jan 7 (APP): As many as five persons including two girls were injured due to gas cylinder leakage blast in a house of one Hassan Noor, situated in Khattak Colony, Bana Marri here on Saturday morning.

According to an official of the Rescue 1122, a gas cylinder leakage blast occurred suddenly, injuring five persons of the

family including 70 year old Aslam Noor, 16 year old Usman, 12 year old Daniyal, 17 year old Malayka and seven year old Inshal.

Soon after the blast the people of the area rushed to the spot and started relief operation by removing the injured from the house and shifted them to the Lady Reading Hospital through Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances.

The injured were later referred to Burn Hospital Wah Cantt.