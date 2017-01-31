Roadside blast injured 8 in city

PESHAWAR, Jan 31 (APP): A roadside blast targeting a vehicle of the

security forces left at-least eight people injured including three security personnel and five passengers of a public transport near Naguman area on Charsadda road.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Peshawar, Sajjad Khan said

the bomb was planted on a roadside in Naguman area of Peshawar District, which exploded when the security forces vehicle was passing through the area. The blast slightly damaged the vehicle.

The injured were shifted to LRH hospital as the area was cordoned off by the security forces for search operation.

Sajjad said that Five kg explosive material was used in the explosion.

The security forces apprehended two suspects from the site of the blast.