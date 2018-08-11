Five, including FC personnel, Chinese nationals, injured in a blast in Dalbandin

QUETTA, Aug 11 (APP):Two Frontier Constabulary personnel, two Chinese nationals

and a driver were injured in a blast near their bus in Balochistan’s Dalbandin.

The bus was carrying Chinese engineers,

employees of Saindak Copper Gold Project in Dalbandin, Chaghai.

Deputy Commissioner Chagai Saif Ullah Khaitran confirmed that

a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the bus.

Two FC personnel namely Akhtar Rehman and Sabir, and a bus driver

Muhammad Ibrahim got injured in the blast were shifted to Prince Fahad Hospital

Dalbandin. While Chinese engineers were given emergency medical aid in

FC Hospital Dalbandin and later on shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

Security forces have sealed off the area and investigations into the

incident are under way.

Saindak Copper-Gold Mine is located near Saindak town in Chagai

District of Balochistan. The discovery of copper deposits at Saindak was

made in the 1970s in collaboration with a Chinese engineering firm.