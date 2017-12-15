Five documentaries screened to reflect mountains environmental significance for human life

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Film Club and Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) jointly screened five documentary films with the collaboration of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and World Wildlife (WWF) Pakistan in connection with seventh Pakistan Mountain Festival.

The festival is an annual flagship thematic advocacy event of Devcom-Pakistan to mark the International Mountain Day, a day dedicated to mainstreaming the sustainable mountain development and conservation agenda across the globe.

The Ambassador of Nepal in Islamabad Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari was the chief guest while the Austrian ambassador Dr. Brigitta Blaha and Mr. Kim Jin-wook, Charge d’affairs Embassy of South Korea, were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari said Nepal and Pakistan have several cultural commonalities on which the bilateral relationship could be enhanced. Mountains are the one vital phenomenon that can pave a path for joint initiatives to engage the people and expert of both countries.

Appreciating the Pakistan Mountain Festival, she said organising several activities every year with meager resources evidently make us believe the devotion and dedication of the founding director of the festival and continuing despite all odds and short of funds. The ambassador showed her passion to take up participation of the communities and cultural performers from the mountains of Nepal in the future interventions of the Devcom-Pakistan.

The Austrian ambassador Dr. Brigitta Blaha said mountains are backbone for the life of all species including human beings whether they live in the highlands or downstream, and the human life, livelihood and existence also depend mainly on the resources these mountains offer to us. Film media vibrantly plays its role in showing the actual situation in the highlands. We shall promote more interventions to highlight the importance of mountain environment and conservation of the mountain resources.

Kim Jin-wook, Charge d’affairs at the embassy of South Korea in Islamabad, said being a native of mountain area, he can relate the significance of the mountains’ natural resources and the challenges being faced by the mountains across the globe because of the greenhouse gas effect, global warming that causing the climate change. The impact is immense, rapid and intense. The only solution is to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate deforestation and degradation of forests. We need to stress upon the major polluters to pay off for their climate injustice, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Devcom-Pakistan Director and the founding director of Pakistan Mountain Festival Munir Ahmed said, “The films screened today reflect the apathy of the mountains impacted by the climate change. Communities and natural habitats, ecosystems, mountain resources and indigenous cultures are under threat. Men’s migration from the mountains to plains in search of livelihood options would leave no space for communities’ ownership of mountains, and enhance the vulnerability for the women and children left behind in the homes. We need to create options for them by keeping up the natural habitats and ecosystems intact for their sustainable ecotourism, mountaineering, and cultural cohesiveness.”

Aijaz Gul while paying vote of thanks said, Pakistan is blessed with the highest mountain peaks in the world. Mountaineers from all over the world have visited northern parts of the country. In the recent past, there has been decline due to reasons known to all of us. However, things are beginning to move in the positive direction and one can hope that he glories of tourism and tourists are on their way back.

The five films screened included ‘Agli Rutt Ki Dastak’, ‘Deosai’, ‘Central Karokaram National Park’, ‘Margallah Hills National Park’, ‘K2 and The Invisible Footmen.’